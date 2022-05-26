Which toenail clippers are best?

Whether you’re giving yourself a pedicure or just keeping things trim, toenail clippers are a medicine cabinet essential. Not only do you need them to trim toenails, but they’re also useful to remove hangnails and ingrown hairs.

If you have thick toenails, your regular nail clippers may not be sharp or strong enough to cut your toenails. For a heavy-duty clipper, New Huing Store Podiatrist Toenail Clippers are the top choice.

What to know before you buy toenail clippers

Types

There are a few different types of toenail clippers.

Lever clippers are the most common type and feature a head with horizontal blades and a lever that closes the blades together. While these work well on fingernails, select a bigger size for toenails. And only use baby nail clippers on children and infants.

clippers are the most common type and feature a head with horizontal blades and a lever that closes the blades together. While these work well on fingernails, select a bigger size for toenails. And only use baby nail clippers on children and infants. Scissor toenail clippers look like scissors but have a special blade—typically sharp and curved—designed to cut through tough nails without cracking or splitting them.

toenail clippers look like scissors but have a special blade—typically sharp and curved—designed to cut through tough nails without cracking or splitting them. Nipper clippers look like a pair of pliers and, like scissor clippers, won’t break or crack nails. Used by podiatrists on thicker or elderly nails, this type is the most expensive of the three.

Blade shape

Lever clippers and nippers can have either a curved or straight-edge blade. If you like your nails cut straight, select toenail clippers with a straight blade. If you are prone to ingrown nails, it’s recommended to clip your toenails straight. If you prefer a rounded cut to your nails, select a curved blade.

Blade material

Toenail clipper blades are made from various materials, which often dictate their price.

Tin or aluminum blades make for lower-cost clippers. While these can trim your nails, they don’t make for the most durable option.

blades make for lower-cost clippers. While these can trim your nails, they don’t make for the most durable option. Stainless steel blades are durable and typically sharper than aluminum or tin ones.

blades are durable and typically sharper than aluminum or tin ones. Titanium steel makes for the highest quality blade. They are rust-resistant, easy to clean and hypoallergenic. These qualities mean they won’t cause irritation or infection.

Size

Toenail clippers somewhat vary in size. You can also use a smaller lever-style clipper on fingernails. If you have thick toenails or bigger toenails, select a larger one. Nippers can be quite large and aren’t ideal for travel. Scissors have a slimmer profile than nippers while also being tough on nails.

What to look for in a quality toenail clipper

Built-in nail file

A common feature for lever-style clippers is an integrated nail file. The metal file swings out from the body of the clipper and is great for smoothing your nails after you trim them. While compact in design, these nail files aren’t as effective as glass files or emery boards.

Ergonomic grip

An ergonomic grip helps you keep the clipper steady in your hand as you trim your toes. Nippers can have cushioned handles that fit the contours of your fingers for improved grip. For users with dexterity issues or arthritis, you can find select lever-style clippers with an extended plastic grip and a swivel head.

Sets

For total nail care, you can find toenail clippers in manicure sets that include a nail file, buffer, cuticle pusher and a cuticle trimmer. You can also buy a toenail clipper paired with a smaller fingernail clipper in a cost-efficient set.

How much you can expect to spend on toenail clippers

Lever clippers cost as little as $2-$9. Scissors start at $9, and nippers start at $13. Clippers with ergonomic grips cost $25-$40.

Toenail clippers FAQ

What are guillotine clippers and should I use them on my toenails?

A. Guillotine clippers feature blades that come in a ring shape through which you place your nail. When you press the handles together, it slices through the nail. This style is mostly used for pets but you can also use it on very thick or overgrown human nails.

How do I care for my clippers?

A. You want to disinfect your toenail clippers once a month as nails can harbor fungus and bacteria that can cause infection. Soak the blades in 70%-90% isopropyl alcohol for a few minutes, then air-dry.

Can I cut my cuticles with my toenail clippers?

A. We don’t recommend it. This can cause an infection. You can, however, safely use clippers to trim hangnails. You want to be vigilant not to cut into skin. It’s best to save cuticle treatments to a licensed nail salon that properly disinfects their tools.

What are the best toenail clippers to buy?

Top toenail clippers

New Huing Store Podiatrist Toenail Clippers

What you need to know: No matter how tough and gnarly your toenail is, this podiatrist-grade nipper will cut through your nail.

What you’ll love: The cushioned handle provides non-slip grip and allows for quick and clean trims. The super curved blade is very sharp. These nippers are ideal for elderly nails.

What you should consider: Due to the strength of these plier-like clippers, your toenail clippings can fly across the room.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toenail clippers for the money

Revlon Toenail Clipper

What you need to know: For a curved blade, these super affordable clippers get the job done without struggle.

What you’ll love: The lever-style clippers are easy to use. They’re sturdy and durable and even work on thick nails. They are highly rated among male reviewers. They feature a nail file.

What you should consider: The clippers dull quite easily. For some users, the lever fell off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tweezerman Stainless Steel Toenail Clipper

What you need to know: These high-quality but low-cost clippers are salon quality and easy to maneuver.

What you’ll love: These lever-style clippers are heavy-duty for toenails and made of stainless steel. They stay sharp for a long time, and you can send them back to the manufacturer for a free sharpening when they become dull.

What you should consider: The straight edge doesn’t work well on curved nails. You have to press the lever hard to clip your nails.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

