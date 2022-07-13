Besides travel essentials for adults, there are many kids’ travel products on sale for Prime Day, particularly carry-on luggage and backpacks.

Which remaining Prime Day deals are the best?

The biggest sales event for the summer is winding down, but that doesn’t mean that deals are running out. New deals are still being added — but Prime Day shoppers will need to act fast to get them.

Based on our most current data, there are still thousands of deep discounts on top products from leading brands. We identified the five categories seeing the most deals right now, which include gaming, camping and outdoor, travel, pets and bed and bath. Many shoppers are gravitating toward last-minute deals on dog treats, Razer gaming keyboards and Casper mattresses and luggage while they’re still available.

Because prices and availability are subject to change today — especially with only a few hours left in Prime Day — we’ll update this list frequently to keep you up to date. We organized these remaining deals by popular categories so you find what you’re looking for quickly.

Trending deals from Solo Stove, Furbo and more

Furbo Dog Camera: $51 off

If you have ever wanted to check on your dog when you’re away from home, invest in the Furbo Dog Camera. It livestreams video with a wide-angle view and has two-way audio — and it dispenses treats on command.

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Headset: $69 off

Dive into virtual reality games and social experiences with the HTC Vive. It delivers immersive experiences with a high-resolution display that features LCD panels and connections to Steam VR base stations.

Solo Stove Ranger: 29% off

The most compact and portable of the Solo stoves, this stainless steel fire pit can keep your entire patio warm for hours. The stove is wood powered and features a low-smoke design that keeps everyone around the fire for longer.

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses: 50% off

Wayfarer sunglasses are a classic. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of sunnies to take to the beach or you’re replacing an older pair, these popular shades are a great option. During Prime Day, multiple colorways are available at a discount.

NordicTrack T Series Treadmills: 30% off

If you’re looking to upgrade your home gym this NordicTrack treadmill is a great option, particularly if you’re low on space. This model can fold up between uses.

Toshiba 32-Inch Fire TV: 35% off

This Alexa-enabled TV can be controlled with voice commands. It features a 720p screen and Apple Airplay. The bezel-less design extends the range of the screen and gives the TV a sleek look.

Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker: 37% off

This accurately measures water temperature and is compatible with a smartphone app. Many were impressed with its ease of use. The app features numerous fun-to-cook recipes.

Rivet Sheena Velvet Chair: 30% off

With an elegant appearance and luxurious velvet upholstery, this chair makes an excellent accent piece for any room. It’s also easy to assemble and clean.

Cuisinart ICE-20P1 Ice Cream Maker: 30% off

With this machine, you can make summer treats at home in minutes. In addition to ice cream, it also makes tasty sorbet and frozen yogurt.

Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier for Medium Rooms: 55% off

If you need a mid-sized air purifier, this Honeywell model is built for you. It removes dust, pollen and other contaminants in rooms up to 155 square feet in size. We love that it has an Energy Star rating for efficient operation.

7 discounts that caught our eye

Gaming essentials from Corsair and LG

Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse: 37% off

This Corsair gaming mouse has an ergonomic design tested and approved by esports professionals. Its spring-loaded buttons and hyper-processing technology help keep your gaming at top speed.

Logitech G915 TKL Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard: 38% off

Logitch’s G915 Gaming Keyboard has an ultra-thin, compact design that many minimalist gamers appreciate. It has a long-lasting battery that delivers up to 40 hours of gameplay on a single charge.

LG Ultragear 27-Inch QHD Gaming Monitor: 26% off

With a nearly borderless design, this LG gaming monitor is optimized for full-immersion gaming with 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The monitor is praised for its brilliant colors and depth.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro High Fidelity Gaming Headset: 37% off

The pro-grade SteelSeries gaming headset boasts premium Hi-Fi speakers and a second-generation ClearCast microphone for superior sound quality. It is compatible with PC and features active noise cancellation.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset: 27% off

This wireless headset is a great option for Xbox lovers who want to game in a truly wireless setting. It offers an impressive chat experience and great sound quality with Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS.

Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: 38% off

You can synchronize the RGB lights with the content you’re playing. You can create custom animations for each keystroke. The battery lasts around 40 hours on a single charge.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop: 21% off

Gamers will love that this desktop computer features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics that will give their favorite games reliable performance. The 10th Gen Intel processor produces outstanding image quality.

10 discounts that caught our eye

Deals on kayaks and other camping and outdoor products

Coleman SupportRest Air Mattress: 35% off

This air mattress adds the right amount of comfort to camping trips, especially with coil construction for maximum support. It’s built to withstand plenty of use with a leak-free design and reinforced construction.

Garmin Instinct Solar Rugged Outdoor GPS Watch: 43% off

Arguably one of the toughest outdoor watches on the market, this Garmin model is constructed to U.S. Military standard 810G for shock, thermal and water resistance. It works with multiple global navigation systems and connects with select smartwatches for notifications.

Intex Excursion Pro Inflatable Kayak: $258 off

The inflatable kayak for two has a comfortable cockpit with adjustable bucket seats and mounted footrests. Built for durability, this kayak comes with two oars, a manual pump and patch repair kit.

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle: 50% off

This water bottle, perfect for campers and hikers, lets you fill up anywhere there’s a water source. The filter removes chlorine, any unwanted microplastics or particles and makes your water taste fresh.

Callaway Laser Golf Rangefinder: 45% off

For both beginners and experienced golfers, a rangefinder can step up their golf game, and generally make a morning on the green more enjoyable. This model from Callaway is easy to set up and use.

Coleman Eight-Person Tent: 59% off

This tent is large enough for three queen-sized air mattresses. It features an awning to keep water out of your tent. Many were surprised with how easy it was to set up.

Marmot Men’s PreCip Jacket: 37% off

This machine-washable jacket is available in nine colors. It’s more affordable than most rain jackets but does an excellent job keeping you dry.

Stanley Adventure All-in-One 2-Bowl Cook Set: 42% off

Cooking around a campfire requires a few essentials that are simple to carry. This set includes a stainless steel cooking pot and two cups that nest together so they can easily be stashed in a pack.

6 discounts that caught our eye

Leesa, Kohler and other deals for bed and bath

Leesa Premium Foam Pillow: 29% off

Get a good night’s rest with this Leesa pillow made with patented material that supports the head, neck and shoulders. It has a machine-washable cover for easy cleaning.

Lush Decor 3 Piece Reversible Quilt Bedding Set: 80% off

This simple yet elegant quilt set is a lightweight option that is often preferred for warm-weather bedding. The set includes a quilt and matching shams, all of which are made with premium cotton.

Moen Eva Two-Handle Bathroom Sink Faucet: 40% off

If your bathroom needs an upgrade, the Moen Eva Faucet is a worthwhile investment that adds major curb appeal to sinks. The contemporary design meets EPA WaterSense criteria for water conservation, and it’s ADA compliant.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Toothbrush: 40% off

Thanks to the sleek travel case that slips into toiletry bags, you can travel with this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. It offers three moves and has a pressure sensor that protects gums and teeth from harsh brushing.

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8 Hybrid: $269.92 off

This top of the line model from Eufy by Anker is a great option if you have pets or lots of foot traffic in your home. Schedule cleaning cycles and set off-limit zones by using the accompanying app on your phone. Today it is 42% off.

Casper Sleep Box Spring Foundation for Queen Mattress: 50% off

This is an ideal solution if you’re tired of using a box spring. The slats are closer together, preventing your mattress from sagging.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress: 20% off

Crafted with responsive memory foam, this Casper mattress provides support while comfortably conforming to the body’s contours. It’s backed by a 100-night sleep trial.

7 discounts that caught our eye

Kenneth Cole luggage and other travel essentials

American Tourister Kids’ Disney Spinner Set: 50% off

This kid-friendly set features a sturdy ABS shell with designs of classic Disney motifs, including Minnie and Mickey Mouse. The spacious, 21-inch carry-on has enough room to store snacks, toys and coloring books.

GoPro HERO8 Black Bundle: $119.30 off

If you love to document your adventures while traveling this bundle from GoPro is a great option. It comes with a GoPro HERO8 camera, two rechargeable batteries, protective housing for the camera and a carrying case.

Hilife Clothes Steamer: 35% off

When traveling, wrinkled clothes are unavoidable. This is why a portable steamer can be a much-needed addition to your carry on. This model from Hilife is lightweight and holds enough water to continuously steam clothes for 15 minutes.

American Tourister Disney Hardside Luggage: 50% off

This fun luggage features a Mickey Mouse print. It includes a 10-year limited warranty. The spinner wheels are ideal for maneuverability. Many were surprised by their durability.

Mancro Garment Bag: 20% off

This garment bag will keep your clothes looking their best after a long trip. It’s made of durable waterproof material and features a side zipper for stashing a few small accessories.

6 discounts that caught our eye

Pet essentials from Bissell and Wag

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum: 40% off

Pet hair and dander are no match for the powerful suction of this Bissell pet vacuum. It has a tangle-free brush roll and comes with specialized pet tools that lift hair from hard-to-reach areas.

Wag Chicken Training Treats: 26% off

These Amazon brand dog treats are made with U.S.-sourced ingredients, including farm-raised chicken. The treats, which are packaged in a resealable bag, are free of artificial flavors, soy, wheat, corn and poultry byproducts.

Blueair Air Purifier for Large Rooms: 33% off

Managing pet allergies using air purifiers can make a difference. This model from Blueair is designed to purify rooms as large as 1862 sq. ft.

Wellness Complete Health Natural Grain Free Dry Dog Food: 30% off

This heart-healthy dog food features a lamb flavor that dogs love. Many said this improved their dog’s coat.

Bissell PowerGlide Slim Pet Vacuum: 34% off

This lightweight vacuum is an ideal choice for pet owners. Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation. It includes numerous attachments and a wall mount.

7 discounts that caught our eye

