RISON, Ark. – One person is dead after a severe storm tore through Rison, in Cleveland County, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cleveland County Department of Emergency Management, a 20-year-old woman was pinned under a tree that had fallen on a mobile home in the 300 block of East 6th Street. Crews attempted to rescue the woman around 4:45 p.m., but she died from her injuries at the scene.

The name of the woman who was killed has not been released pending notification of relatives.

Two other people were inside the home but were not hurt.

So far, there have been no other reports of injury from Wednesday’s storms.

Damage has been reported in the Central and Northwest portions of Arkansas, with several tornado warnings issued on Wednesday.

Crews will be out over the next few days surveying to find the full extent of damage to the state.