LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Homeowners and renters in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski Counties who suffered uninsured or underinsured losses from the deadly March tornadoes may apply for federal assistance.

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are providing different types of assistance for families in need.

Types of temporary housing assistance

Rental Assistance: Rental assistance will help pay for alternate temporary housing if a homeowner or renter is displaced from their residence due to severe storms and tornadoes. This may include renting an apartment, house, staying at a hotel, bed & breakfast or Airbnb.

Lodging Expense Reimbursement (LER): This type of assistance will reimburse out-of-pocket lodging expenses that are not covered by insurance benefits. This does not include costs for food, phone calls or transportation. The survivor’s home must be unlivable, inaccessible or affected by utility outage caused by a disaster.

Home Repair Assistance: Home repair assistance can help with uninsured or underinsured home repairs to a home. Type of repairs can include structural parts of a home, windows, doors, floors, walls, ceilings, cabinetry and utility systems.

Other Needs Assistance (ONA)

Medical & Dental Expenses: Financial assistance for uninsured medical and dental needs or losses caused by the severe storm and tornadoes. This would include damages from the storm or medical treatment needed due to the storms.

Child Care Assistance: Reimbursement of costs for childcare because of the increased financial burden to care for children aged 13 and under or children up to 21 years old with a disability.

Transportation Assistance: Funds for primary vehicles damaged in the storms, including damage from vehicle crashes caused by unsafe driving conditions.

Miscellaneous Items: Funds for certain items purchased due to the disaster, such as a chainsaw or generator.

Small Business Administration (SBA)

Low-Interest Disaster Loans: If you apply for an SBA low-interest loan and are not approved, you could be eligible for additional FEMA grant assistance including replacement of essential household items.

To apply with FEMA, visit DisasterAssistance.gov. If you are unable to register online, you can call 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.