LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – All Arkansas Kroger stores will be closing early on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Officials announced that most of Kroger stores will be reopening at 8 a.m.

On Monday, both Kroger and many Walmart stores closed early due to the winter weather.

Forecasters are predicting that another 6 to 10 inches may be blanketing Little Rock between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.