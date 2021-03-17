Arkansas braces for wild weather day

UPDATE: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1 p.m. for Central and Southeastern Arkansas.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grant, Cleveland, Jefferson and Arkansas Counties.

A growing number of power outages are also being seen along the southern portion of the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A strong storm system is making its way across the state on Wednesday morning.

The Natural State has a strong cold front working it’s way through from Wednesday morning into the afternoon that is being described as strong and possibly severe in some areas.

Damaging winds and hail are the largest threats, with isolated tornados possible to form anywhere through the state.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed east-central Arkansas under a MODERATE RISK (45%) for severe storms. An ENHANCED RISK (30%) includes much of northeast, north-central, central and southeast Arkansas. Meanwhile, a SLIGHT RISK (15%) has been issued for west Arkansas. These percentages indicate the probability of a severe storm occurring within a 25-mile radius of any one point. The higher the risk, the greater potential to see severe storms.