LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Disaster Recovery Centers in central Arkansas will soon adjust their operation hours for those needing assistance following the March 31 tornadoes.

Officials with FEMA said that the operating facilities will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, beginning May 20. FEMA recently closed all centers on Sundays and its center in Sherwood.

Residents affected by the tornado can meet with FEMA specialists at the following centers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

West Central Community Center

8616 Colonel Glenn Road

Little Rock, AR 72204

North Little Rock Community Center

2700 Willow Street

North Little Rock, AR 72114

1st United Methodist

308 W. Main Street

Jacksonville, AR 72076

Ridgeview Church

999 US Highway 64 East

Wynne, AR 72396

FEMA officials encourage Arkansans affected by the natural disaster to continue to apply for disaster assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 800-621-3362.