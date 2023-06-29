LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After Sunday’s storms left thousands of Arkansans in the dark, families across Central Arkansas were left without groceries after their food went bad.

Thursday morning – the Arkansas Food Bank helped solve that problem, distributing nearly 80,000 pounds of food rescued from the Indian Hills Kroger in North Little Rock.

The frozen meals, produce and dairy were all saved after the store’s power was lost last weekend, then distributed to families in need via a drive-thru style donation event held in the Mosaic Church parking lot.

Volunteers and participants alike say it’s a blessing that came in a dark time. Arkansas Foodbank CEO Brian Burton spoke on the volunteer efforts.

“It’s really love in action,” Burton explained. “You never get used to this magnitude of suffering and the reality of hunger… [but] It’s a solvable problem, it takes resources, it takes everyone lending their treasure, their time, their voice, and that’s what happening today.”

One woman who picked up groceries explained that she lost close to $100 in food after her fridge lost power the same day she had run errands, saying the drive “does change the lives of most people, including me.”

This isn’t the only effort by the Arkansas Food Bank. They have resources every day for those going hungry, from temporary impacts from the storm to long-term challenges.

You can learn more about where to pick up food from the food bank at ArkansasFoodbank.org. Those looking to volunteer at the food bank can do so online.