LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas National Guard said 80 soldiers and airmen are being deployed at the request of the Arkansas State Police to assist during the winter storm hitting the state.

With travel expected to be dangerous along highways across the state, the Guardsmen will patrol state highways and interstates to assist motorists during the storm.

Officials said the Guardsmen will be out in teams of five along with two Humvees, with two teams stationed at eight different areas across the state providing around-the-clock patrols until weather conditions begin to improve.

ANG officials said Guardsmen would help recover first responder emergency vehicles and get them to safe areas but noted the teams would not be assisting or recovering privately owned or commercial vehicles.