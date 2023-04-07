LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As severe weather rocked the Natural State and left central Arkansas devastated last week, the Arkansas Storm Team was working around the clock to keep residents safe.

A critical part of that effort includes the work of storm trackers like Zachary Hall.

As tornadoes rocked the state, Hall was stationed in Cabot and accidentally wound up in the path of the storm.

Meteorologist Joel Young had a chance to talk with Zach and hear more about his perspective of such a devastating day.