LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Federal, state and local agencies are all providing relief to those impacted by the March 31 tornadoes.
HelpArkansas.com is a governor’s office site listing federal, statewide, regional and local supporting organizations and agencies. It also lists volunteer and charity opportunities.
Emergency and service personnel are asking residents to stay away from affected areas to allow workers to continue.
Statewide assistance
FEMA: FEMA is a federal agency that assists people affected by disasters. You can find information about FEMA’s disaster relief programs on the FEMA websiteor by calling 1-800- 621-3362.
Sheep Dog Impact Assistance: Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is a nonprofit organization that assists first responders and their families at 1-800-273-8387.
Arkansas Red Cross: Anyone needing assistance is asked to call the Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross or go to www.redcross.org.
UAMS ConnectNow: Mental health support and coordinating resources 24/7 800-482-9921
Central Arkansas Lost & Found Pets, tornado response Facebook group
Arkansas Foodbank: (Multiple distributions April 3-7)
City resources:
- Little Rock
- Shelters
- Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell RoadHall High School, 6700 H Street; 501-447-1900Wolfe Street Center, 1015 S Louisiana Street, (meals and shelter)
- Wolfe Street has two locations
- Emergency Operations Center, 7000 Murray Street, Little RockPleasant Valley Church of Christ, 10900 N Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock; food boxes, cleaning supplies, personal and infant care items, more.Wolfe Street, 315 Shackelford Road, Little Rock
- Food, shelter, resources, help with insurance claims, city services and housing resources, mental health services
- Union Station Storage, 1222 Garland Street, Little Rock; 501-916-9375
- City of Little Rock volunteer sign-up website
- Donations
- Little Rock Emergency Operations Center, 7000 Murray Drive
- Immanuel Baptist City Center, 315 N. Shackelford Road
- Goodwill Industries of Arkansas, 7400 Scott Hamilton Drive
- First Assembly of God North Little Rock, 4501 Burrow Drive
- Pulaski County Special School District (four centers)
- Maumelle Feeder: Oak Grove Elementary, Room 112
- Mills Feeder: Mills Middle, Facilitator Room in “B” Building
- Robinson Feeder: Robinson Middle, Parent Resource Center
- Sylvan Hills Feeder: Sylvan Hills High, Building 1 Media Center
- Accepting: Bottled water, non-perishable food, batteries, clothing infant to adult, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, baby items
- North Little Rock
- City information line: 501-906-5014, 8 a.m to 4 p.m.Shelters
- North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow Street, North Little Rock (pets allowed); 501-791-8541Jack Evans Senior Center, 2301 Thornhill Drive, Sherwood
- UHAUL Sherwood, 8621 Warden Road, Sherwood
- Free storage and U-Box container use for 30 days
- North Little Rock Animal Shelter, email animalservices@nlr.ar.gov
- City supply pickup, Edwards Cash Saver 3801 Camp Robinson RoadFirst Assembly of God, 4501 Burrow Drive (providing tarps)
- Regular routes will be run as possible, also
- City service, Edwards Cash Saver parking lot, 3801 Camp Robinson RoadFirst Station #9, 2309 Osage Drive, Indian HillsFarm Equipment and Machine, Remount and Perin roads5600 block of MacArthur Drive
- Hospitality House parking lot, 402 W. Military Drive, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.; be prepared to show proof of residency
- J. Cole Construction: North Little Rock, Maumelle and Sherwood; Jacob 501-912-7111
- Wolfe Street is asking for therapists and volunteers to contact Justin@wolfestreet.orgMeeting point, Edwards Cash Saver Parking Lot, 3801 Camp Robinson Road, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Donations
- City operation, Edwards Cash Saver parking lot, 3801 Camp Robinson Road
- Sherwood City Hall, 2199 E Kiehl Avenue (behind the pool)
- Cleanup supplies, tarps, lumber
- Sherwood Police Station, 2201 E Kiehl Avenue
- Food and water
- Jack Evans Senior Citizens Center, 401 N. 1st Street, Sherwood
- Jacksonville
- First Baptist Church, 401 N 1st Street, Jacksonville; 501-982-1519
- Construction crews
- J. Cole Construction: Lonoke, Cabot Jacksonville; Josh 501-605-4856
- Wynne
- Wynne Junior High School, 849 Eldridge Avenue, Wynne
- Wynne Assembly of God Church, 1900 North Killough Road, Wynne
- Meals
- Walmart Mobile Feeding Unit, Wynne Supercenter, 800 US Highway 64
