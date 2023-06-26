CARLISLE, Ark. – Two Arkansans died during the storms passing through the state Sunday night.

According to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, the victims were 64-year-old Shirley Ann Jones and her son 40-year-old Elbert Jones III.

They were killed by a tree that fell through a Carlisle mobile home on Willard D Lewis Street. Elbert Jones Jr, the husband and father of the victims survived.

Immediately after the tree separated him from his family, he rushed across the street to his neighbor, Louise Grayson.

“I kept asking what’s wrong, what’s wrong, and he just broke down, and he said a tree has fallen on my trailer over there, and my wife and my son is under it. I said, ‘No!’, and he said, ‘Yes,’” Grayson said.

Carlisle Police Chief Eric Frank said the last time he’s seen his community in such disrepair was from an EF-1 tornado in 2008, but no one was injured by the storm then.

“This isn’t as bad, but at first glance it looked very similar to what you would see with an EF1 tornado or so I thought,” Frank said.

Trees and power lines blocked a dozen roads Sunday night, which crews have been constantly working to clear. Frank said the main goal is restoring power.

Monday, the courthouse is acting as a cooling center, providing food and water to those without generators.

“You sit down, and you go to thinking about it, and you think how blessed you are because it could have been a whole lot worse than it was,” Grayson said. “We just need help here. We need prayer. We need a lot of prayers.”

Police said Elbert Jones Jr.’s family from out of state traveled to Carlisle Monday, and he is now with them.