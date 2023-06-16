LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hail up to the size of baseballs has been reported, as storms continue to make their way through the Natural State Friday.

Shortly after 3 P.M., residents in central Arkansas including parts of Saline and Garland counties reported hail of various sizes.

The biggest hail report came from Hot Springs Village, where hail up to 2.75 inches or the size of a baseball was seen falling outside the Ponce De Leon Center.

Golf ball-sized hail roughly 1.75 inches was reported falling near Highways 229 and 67 in Saline County and also in Traskwood.

In the Grape area of Saline County, hail the size of 1.25 inches was reported.

Hail the size of a quarter was reported in Haskell in Saline County and Lonsdale in Garland county.

Baseball-sized hail 2.75 inches has also been reported in Sheridan and parts of Grant County.

Hail falling in Sheridan by Geneva Treadway

Parts of northeast Arkansas are also reporting flash flooding and quarter-sized hail.