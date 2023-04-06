LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Library System is reminding residents about its free and new services for responding to the March 31 tornado.

The library system said Thursday that until further notice, all faxing, scanning and printing is free of charge. The library is also offering additional services to help with tornado response.

Services include water bottle filling stations, charging stations, notary services, computers, printers and wifi access, meeting spaces and digital literacy guides assistance

The library also offers meals and snacks at designated times. The meals are provided through Be Mighty Little Rock, a food assistance group.

Shelf-stable foods and personal hygiene items are available at 10 library branches through the Little Free Pantries. Pickup may be made during regular business hours.

CALS 7-day checkout tool library can also be a resource for those making repairs. The tool library is at the Dee Brown Library at 6325 Baseline Road.

The U.S. Small Business Administration and the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center have opened an SBA Business Recovery Center at CALS Terry Library at 2015 Napa Valley Drive. The center will be open Mondays – Fridays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The library is also gathering information, photos and videos online to record the impact of the March 31 tornadoes.