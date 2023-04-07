LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The city of Little Rock is requesting help from residents to catalog information about property damage from the March 31 tornadoes.

Residents who were impacted by the tornado that hit the city are asked to fill out the comprehensive damage assessment.

City officials said that the data collected allows the city to evaluate the actual extent of damage, monitor its real-time response and track the progress of recovery.

“The online damage assessment portal is yet another tool the city will use in the recovery and rebuilding effort,” Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said. “This data-forward approach allows us to be smart and efficient about resource allocation, and it provides us with the information we need to support any efforts to secure additional funding.”

Another part of the city’s damage assessment includes a “before and after” interactive tool that allows residents to compare overhead views of locations in the tornado’s path both before and after the storm.

The city also announced new hours for the Family Assistance Center located at 315 N. Shackleford Road.

On Saturday and Sunday, the center will be open from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and beginning on Monday April 10, the center’s full-service hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drive-through assistance on weekdays will be available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for pick-up of food, water and toiletries only.

City officials also said that they are collection donations for impacted residents at 7000 Murray from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Starting next week, drop-off hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Immediate needs include:

Baby Formula

Size 4/5 Pull-Ups

Canned goods (specifically soups, chicken and fruit)

Dish soap

Laundry detergent

Shampoo and Conditioner

Flashlights

Phone chargers

To donate to tornado relief efforts, visit LittleRock.gov.