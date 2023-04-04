LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comcast is providing free internet to Little Rock residents affected by the recent storm damage with its mobile Xfinity WiFi van.

The van will be stationed in the parking lot of Jess’s Chicken on North Rodney Parham Road. Residents, including non-Xfinity customers, who are in range of the van will have access to free internet.

The van will be available to all residents everyday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Comcast has also opened its outdoor WiFi hotspots throughout other impacted areas in Little Rock.

This is just one of the many efforts provided during the state’s recovery. Federal, state and local agencies are also putting in a helping hand with resources for those affected.