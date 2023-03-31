LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Damage was reported throughout Arkansas as a series of tornadoes touched down in Arkansas on Friday.

LITTLE ROCK

Reports of damage due to flying debris in Little Rock at the Kroger store near Rodney Parham and I-430. Cars in the area are reportedly flipped over.

Damage actually appears to be even worse right down the street. There’s a truck full of people injured right behind me. Every business on this side of the parking lot appears totally destroyed. pic.twitter.com/ikP5K5BCOb — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) March 31, 2023

Trees down on I-430 near Exit 8. Traffic had been stopped both ways by police but is now showing on iDriveArkansas that traffic is moving very slowly through that area.

There have also been reports of overturned cars due to a tornado.

ARDOT is reporting a tree blocking some lanes on I-40 near Military Drive, Exit 150.

Cars have been flipped and building damaged with trees down near Rodney Parham and Breckenridge.

Damage near Rodney Parham and Breckenridge. Just heartbreaking. Several businesses destroyed, cars flipped, and trees down. Pray for Arkansas🖤🙏🏽 #arwx #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/rO2JtSmBsl — Gary Burton JR (@GaryBurton_JR) March 31, 2023

Traffic stopped on I-430 due to downed power lines near Rodney Parham! #arwx #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/JH4fEmsf2H — Gary Burton JR (@GaryBurton_JR) March 31, 2023

National Weather Service observers have also noted reports of injuries in west Little Rock.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has asked Gov. Sanders for National Guard Assistance. He has asked people to stay away from affected areas.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

An amateur radio observer has reported damaged homes in the area of Pontiac and Osage drives in North Little Rock. Parkway Place in North Little Rock is reportedly blocked by fallen trees.

The North Little Rock Police Department is reporting storm damage throughout the city. Heavy structure damage occurred in Amboy, Levy, Indian Hills and Burns Park. Emergency crews are working in the area and some injuries were reported.

The North Little Rock Emergency Operations Center has been established at the city’s Justice Building at 1 Justice Drive.

More storm damage at Burns Park. North Little Rock Police are rerouting people trying to get home. “Trees and powerlines down the whole way” they are reeling people on Military Drive. #ARwx #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/eCUAcPlcPF — Neale Zeringue (@NealeZeringue) March 31, 2023

Sherwood City Hall is reporting power outages, with power lines and trees down throughout the city. They are asking for people to stay off the roads if possible.

JACKSONVILLE

Significant damage being reported in Jacksonville.

State highway 440 near the highway 67/167 going into Jacksonville has traffic slowed due to an accident.

Hwy 440 south of 67/167 interchange (iDriveArkansas.com)

#UPDATE After talking with our #ARStormTeam we can confirm that there was a torando touched down in Jacksonville. We saw a heavy amount of damage and rain just moments ago in the area of Main Street. Everyone please be careful! @KARK4News @FOX16News #arwx https://t.co/D35ip7nyft pic.twitter.com/fDfqBDZLKW — Tylisa Hampton (@TylisaHamptontv) March 31, 2023

#ARStormTeam On Highway 67, an 18 wheeler and overturned on a pickup truck! We did see crews able to eventually get the pickup truck out. We’re headed back to Main Street and we keep you updated on @KARK4News and @FOX16News #arwx https://t.co/rHvoKlYnmd pic.twitter.com/uOhi0gW1CS — Tylisa Hampton (@TylisaHamptontv) March 31, 2023

The Garland County Sheriff’s Department reports trees down on Blacksnake Road. So far no structural damage has been reported.

EMERGENCY SERVICES

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management has activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center to full activation Friday.

ADEM members are working with other support organization members from the center. AEDM continues to monitor weather across the state to prepare to provide needed resources to local jurisdictions as necessary.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an order Friday afternoon directing $250,000 to the Division of Emergency Management. The money is from the governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund.

The @ArkRedCross will be setting up at 5700 Cantrell, Calvary Baptist Church. This will act as a storm shelter to anyone who has been impacted by this tornado, or anyone who was displaced because of the storms. The number to call is 1-800-REDCROSS. #ARwx #ARStormTeam #ARnews — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) March 31, 2023

The American Red Cross is opening a shelter in Little Rock at Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road.

The Red Cross announcement said that identification and proof of residency are not required for shelter admission. Those checking into the shelter should bring a few days of clothing, bedding, toiletries and essential medication.

For those bringing children to the shelter, the Red Cross encourages bringing a child’s stuffed animals, a blanket or other items a child might need.

Little Rock has opened a temporary emergency shelter at Hall High School.

Baptist Hospital’s Little Rock and North Little Rock medical centers are anticipating a surge in patients, meaning the hospital is preparing staff, supplies and additional areas to treat patients. A Baptist Hospital spokesperson said the hospital had begun receiving patients, some in critical condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.