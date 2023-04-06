Little Rock, Ark. — Each interaction at The City Center in Little Rock is an answer to a desperate need.

Outside its massive operation on 315 N. Shackleford Road, hundreds of people like Anthony Davis can use the drive-through to collect essentials. Davis is recovering without power after his apartment was caught in the twister.

“This is actually very mentally alleviating on the mind to know that we’re still capable of doing such things,” Davis said.

Each bag is filled with food and household donations provided by people like Melonise Clarke who lives nearby some of the impacted areas.

“I think it’s just made us so aware because you know we haven’t had anything like this in this part of Little Rock for over 50 years, and so it just makes one aware of how fragile things are,” Clarke said.

The fragile state of people’s emotions can also be served with onsite counseling and prayer. Ways to restore a sense of normalcy through record recovery or FEMA and City of Little Rock government assistance are inside, and if you are donating, you don’t even have to exit your car when dropping off what’s needed.

“I just feel like I needed to go out and do something because I was spared, and I just wanted to help those who have a greater need than I do,” Clarke said.

Other services include tree removal, tarp placement, or boxing up belongings. Just find a yellow shirt, and an Arkansas Southern Baptist volunteer can assist you free of charge.

“This is actually way more than I thought one person could get for their family,” Davis said. “It’s helping families that actually need the assistance.”

The City Center is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week. Our station is partnering with the effort to make sure it can run as long as necessary.

The donations most needed for Tornado Relief now are baby formula, diapers (sizes 5/6, newborn/preemie, & adult), and non-perishable food (such as canned goods, mac & cheese, peanut butter & jelly, breakfast bars, chili, crackers, soup, chili, baked beans, and small cookies.)

Other household items needed are dishwashing soap, dish detergent, small flashlights, batteries, power banks, deodorant, shampoo, and conditioner.

Donations not needed include clothes, water, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies.

To volunteer, donate or find assistance. visit IBCLR.org.