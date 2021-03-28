EF-2 confirmed for Jefferson and Arkansas Counties after Saturday night storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service survey team has found evidence of an EF-2 Tornado in Jefferson and Arkansas Counties.

According to the Little Rock based survey team the tornado likely began near Reydell in Jefferson County where powerlines were damaged at Highway 11 and Gibson Road.

In Arkansas County, just east of the previous impacted area, several structures were affected with most of that damage consistent with winds up to 120 mph, or on the enhanced Fujita Scale, an EF-2.

Crews are working into the afternoon to gain more information.

As of now only one tornado has been confirmed.