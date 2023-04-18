An overhead view of storm damage in Little Rock after tornadoes crossed through the area, March 31, 2023.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Entergy Arkansas is working with the American Red Cross of Arkansas to help those impacted by the tornado outbreak over two weeks ago.

Entergy Arkansas announced it donated $50,000 to the Red Cross to assist in tornado relief efforts across the state. Officials said the money helps provide immediate assistance to Arkansans in need with clothing, food and housing support.

In addition, the company pledged to match up to $50,000 in employee donations to the Red Cross.

Entergy officials said the Entergy Arkansas power grid sustained significant damage, requiring 1,600 power poles, 2,000 spans of wire and 435 transformers to be replaced.

Entergy Arkansas President & CEO Laura Landreaux said restoring power is only the first part of the solution.

“We’re powering lives with this donation by helping the American Red Cross provide greater support to families in need,” Landreaux said. “In times of natural disasters, restoring power is just the beginning of our commitment to the community. Food, water, shelter and supplies are crucial to the restoration process, and we’ll continue to support our communities as they rebuild.”

Entergy Arkansas asks customers that were affected by the tornadoes and need help paying or managing their bill to call 1-800-ENTERGY, visit EntergyArkansas.com or use the MyEntergy app.