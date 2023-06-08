LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Entergy Arkansas is slowly turning the lights back on in Little Rock neighborhoods that were destroyed by the March tornado.

The company is working to restore power and rebuild streetlights as a part of the City’s Build Back Stronger Initiative.

“The service was knocked off the house,” resident Mark Headlee said. “After that Entergy got us hooked up pretty quick.”

Headlee said he has been living in Cammack Village for six years. Over two months ago an EF-3 tornado tore through his community.

“I was here when it hit, It was pretty scary,” Headlee said. “The neighborhood will not be the same.” “I had damage to the house but it slowly but surely is getting back together.

Headlee said there’s still a lot of work to be done, but having the streetlights repaired is a move in the right direction to recovery.

Chris Brown with Entergy Arkansas said it will be easier to illuminate areas that have sat in the dark with the help of the Build Back Stronger program under the American Rescue Plan.

“We have about 600 lights streetlights that were destroyed during the tornado,” Brown said. “About 300 of those involved broken poles. We’re working with the City of Little Rock to upgrade lights to LED so that’s what this crew is doing.”

Brown said he expects the work should be completed in August.

Headlee said having the lights repaired is a step forward in returning to his life before the storm.

“We’re getting streetlights today, That will be good,” Headlee said. “It’s been dark and quite for a couple of months compared to the way it used to be.”