Entergy Arkansas: Potential for mandatory forced outages Wednesday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials at Entergy Arkansas say the continued severe winter weather has continued the potential for more mandatory forced outages Wednesday evening.

The utility company is asking all customers to decrease their electrical usage from 5 to 10 p.m. at the direction of their regional electrical provider, Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which is trying to address critical power shortages.

Entergy said customers across the state should be prepared to have controlled outages for what the hope will be no more than 60 minutes per customer until the power demand is reduced.

Gov. Hutchinson took to Twitter Wednesday to address the rolling outages and potential of more forced outages Wednesday evening.

(2/2) The electric & gas shortages are the result of the severe weather settling in multiple states which increases demand & the additional challenge the extreme temperatures bring to the generation of the energy. I anticipate the rest of the week should be manageable. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) February 17, 2021

Entergy notes that limiting the use of large appliances and lowering the thermostat on heating units can greatly impact the number and length of forced outages.

The company used rolling blackouts around Arkansas Tuesday night and claimed the mandatory forced outages will decrease the likelihood of widespread outages and long-term damages to the bulk electric system

Company officials said circuits serving emergency facilities or locations where the loss of service presents a significant risk to public safety and health will be a high priority to maintain power.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation. Please know Entergy Arkansas will work to restore power as quickly as we can safely do so.”

