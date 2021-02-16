Little Rock neighborhood experiences power outage in sub-freezing temperatures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Entergy Arkansas reporting 321 customers in a neighborhood just south of Reservoir Park, along Leawood Blvd are without power.

The neighborhood is in-between Reservoir Road and Mississippi Avenue.

Crews are already out attempting to restore power in sub-freezing temperatures after severe winter weather started Sunday afternoon.

Forecasters are already predicting an even heavier snowstorm set to begin Tuesday night.

