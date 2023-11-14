LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Federal disaster assistance is now available to enhance state and local assistance needs after the June storms.

In a Tuesday announcement, the Federal Emergency Management Agency stated that its assistance was available in Arkansas, Faulkner, Lonoke and Poinsett counties for local government and certain nonprofits affected by the June 25 and 26 straight-line winds and tornados. Money is available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work or repair or replacement of storm-damaged facilities.

Funds are also available for hazard mitigation, officials stated.

FEMA officials said additional designations may be made later if requested by the state and warranted by damage assessments.

The storms caused widespread damage across the state, downing trees and powerlines. Two people died due to the storms after a tree fell onto a mobile home in Carlisle, and at the height of the storms almost 150,000 utility customers lost service.