MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will aid Arkansas survivors affected by the severe storms and tornadoes Friday night.

Arkansas homeowners and renters in Cross, Lonoke, and Pulaski County who suffered from damage caused by the storm could be eligible for help from FEMA.

The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week.

When you apply for assistance, have this information readily available:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to cleanup and repair.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recovering from the effects of the event.

The United States Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, homeowners, and renters.

For small businesses, those engaged in agriculture, and most nonprofits up to $2 million is available for working capital needs even if there was no property damage, with a $2 million maximum loan for any combination of property damage and working capital needs.

For homeowners, up to $200,000 is available to repair or replace their primary residence. For homeowners and renters, up to $40,000 is available to replace personal property, including vehicles.

FEMA and SBA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.

Businesses and residents can apply online at sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.

For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerAssistance@sba.gov.