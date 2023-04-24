LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There are new hours for the offices offering federal assistance to victims of last month’s Arkansas tornadoes.

FEMA said Disaster Recovery Centers changed hours of operation on April 23. Centers are now open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.

The centers allow people seeking aid to meet with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration and state and local agencies to have questions answered and arrange for documents they may need to make their claims.

Cross County: Wynne, Ridgeview Church, 999 US Hwy 64 East, Wynne

999 US Hwy 64 East, Wynne Pulaski County: Jacksonville, First United Methodist Church, 308 W. Main St., Jacksonville

308 W. Main St., Jacksonville Little Rock: West Central Community Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock

8616 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock North Little Rock: North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow St., North Little Rock

2700 Willow St., North Little Rock Sherwood: Wildwood Center & Medical Tower, 2404 Wildwood Ave., N. Little Rock

No appointments are required at any center.

Applicants may also apply online or by calling 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.