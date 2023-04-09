LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Saturday that her request for a 100% federal cost share, for 30 days, for state and local resources spent on storm cleanup and emergency protection measures for Lonoke, Pulaski and Cross counties was approved by President Joe Biden.

“As Arkansas’ tornado recovery continues, it’s clear that communities across our state will be substantially burdened by the cost of cleanup and repair. Last week, I asked President Biden to approve a 100 percent federal cost share for our storm recovery expenses. Today, I’m pleased to announce that the President has approved our request. Coordination between federal, state, and local leaders has been seamless so far, and with today’s announcement, I’m confident we can continue our close partnership for as long as the recovery process takes,” Sanders said.

The request comes one week after two EF-3-rated tornadoes ripped through the Little Rock metro and Wynne, Arkansas.

Last Sunday, Biden approved the request by Sanders for a Major Disaster Declaration following the tornado outbreak.