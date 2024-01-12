HAMPTON, Ark. – The small community of Hampton is facing some significant damage throughout the town because of overnight storms.

The town had more than a dozen roofs of businesses damaged, homes hit by trees, the downtown museum’s roof blown off and the historic 120-year-old oak tree in the courthouse yard destroyed.

Driving into Hampton, it doesn’t take long to see one home appearing more damaged than most others nearby. Nearly half of the home is caved in after being hit by at least one large tree, and the two cars in the garage are said to be totaled, according to the homeowner.

The homeowner was not there but a few others were outside cleaning up. Hampton local Cecilia Roark said she had been at the home since the early morning hours out of concern for a church friend.

The homeowner, Janette Goolsby, has lived in this house for 42 years. Her husband passed away recently, and Roark said another concern was preserving some of his belongings inside.

Once Goolsby got back to the house, she shared the little she knew about what happened with FOX 16 News. Goolsby said she slept through the entire thing.

“I looked up and there was daylight coming through the roof,” Goolsby said. “I thought, ‘I think I’ve got a problem,’ and I opened the door and there was the tree.”

Goolsby had more than a dozen people come over before the sun was up to check on her.

“God is good, and He protected me and I was safe,” she said. “How on earth I slept through that… I don’t know.”

Goolsby said she is confident the town will recover from the storm thanks to the team effort from residents.

“We’ve got a lot to clean up, but we’ll do it,” she said. “We’ll come together. Get it done.”

Police Chief Joseph Jones said officials have not received reports of any serious injuries so far. In the meantime, the community is coming together to get as much cleaned up as they can ahead of the storms and even colder weather forecasted this weekend.

“I called all my people in, and we started moving trees, blocking roads, making sure people were okay,” he said. “It’s tough and being a police chief, I wish I could do more, but we do the best we can.”

County Judge Floyd Nutt said most of the power is back on in town and it should be back on by Saturday for anyone still without it.