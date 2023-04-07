LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Recovery efforts continue in Little Rock a week after tornadoes ripped through Arkansas, with volunteers at City Center helping lead the charge with getting local residents back on their feet.

Community members whose lives were upturned by the storms have been coming to the facility on Shackleford Road all week for assistance with documents for insurance and government support, as well as food, clothing and hope.

The volunteers trying to help are coming from across the region as well as across the state and country.

A steady line of cars is still pulling into City Center as people come for assistance. Volunteers often check in as they pull up to find specific needs.

KARK 4 and FOX 16 staffers are joining in the efforts Friday, including FOX 16 Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose, who was covering the tornadoes live on-air a week earlier.

FOX 16 Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose helping on the front line at City Center. A short break gave her time to meet a fan.

Volunteers are continuing to load in supplies and donations at City Center, where the team is becoming very efficient at bringing items in and getting them back out to those in need.

Volunteers continue to load in supplies. A second group of volunteers carries and carts supplies out to the drive-up line and a third group mans the donation stations along City Center's front. It is a steady process.

Grounds-keeping tools next to bins of drywall screws at City Center. Tornado clean-up continues in the area.

Volunteers at the City Center in Little Rock are continuing to assist people looking for help Friday while also bringing in donations from the public.

Currently, the pressing need at City Center is work gloves. Cleaning supplies also remain an ongoing need.

A volunteer sorts donated mops as they arrive at City Center. Cleaning supplies are an ongoing need.

Volunteers load water at City Center Friday afternoon.

While staple food items and products to try and clean up damage are being picked up Friday, volunteers are also trying to spread some joy of the Easter season with baskets for kids.

Treat-laden Easter baskets at one of the drive-up stations at City Center.

A team from Entergy is at City Center working with residents on utility issues. A representative explained that the big issue for people asking for help was getting their meter boxes on and working, which has to happen before power to a home can be restored. This usually requires an electrician before they can send service to a home.

In some cases people are asking for help and “simply don’t know what to do,” one representative said.

To their right is a table from the Department of Health and Human Services. Representatives said they were helping people with claims, or answering questions.

Entergy representatives said Friday has been less hectic, after a very busy Thursday.

Arkansas Workforce Services at City Center, providing help for those filing unemployment claims.

Cars are waiting in line for donation pickup at City Center Friday afternoon. Stations along the drive are for different types of supplies, food, cleaning products, child care items, etc.

City Center has updated its needs list. Current needs are peanut butter, lactose-free formula, dish soap and dish pods, shopping bags, laundry detergent, phone chargers, shampoo, size 4/5 pull-ups, baby bottles, flashlights, bleach, roofing nails and D batteries.

John Matuszyk from Oregon and Millard Kidder from Florida man the chainsaw sharpening booth in the City Center parking lot. The pair were offering free chainsaw sharpening.

Chainsaw being sharpened at City Center. Oregon Tool is offering the service at no charge. Kidder said they had served about 200 people since arriving in Little Rock on Sunday, with a capacity for 300 sharpenings a day. They had spent the previous week in Mississippi, Kidder said.

Mission pastor Matt Hubbard said an estimated 2,000 to 2,200 families have come to the center for aid since the March 31 tornadoes. Volunteers have come from throughout the region, with 200 to 300 on-site at any one time, he said. Cars picking up food bags from volunteers at City Center, Little Rock.

Cars picking up food bags from volunteers at City Center, Little Rock. City Center is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and then from 1 – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The line for donations and supplies is steady and constant.