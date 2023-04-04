LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many Arkansans are searching for missing important documents that they may need for disaster assistance, such as birth certificates or Social Security cards.

FEMA has outlined ways that Arkansans replace any missing documents that might be needed for requesting aid.

The governor’s office has also set up HelpArkansas.com which lists federal, statewide, regional and local supporting organizations and agencies. It also lists volunteer and charity opportunities.