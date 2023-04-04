LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many Arkansans are searching for missing important documents that they may need for disaster assistance, such as birth certificates or Social Security cards.
FEMA has outlined ways that Arkansans replace any missing documents that might be needed for requesting aid.
- Proof of address/residency: Contact your local utility company to obtain a recent bill.
- Birth certificates: Contact the Arkansas Department of Health. Go to healthy.Arkansas.gov for information or call 501-661-2336 or 800-637-9314. The office has a high volume of requests; expect delays. You may also visit this link: Order Birth Records Arkansas Department of Health.
- Copies of insurance policies: Contact your insurance agent or the insurance company.
- State income tax records and replacement driver’s licenses or vehicle titles: Visit any state revenue office (Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration). Visit dfa.arkansas.gov online for downloadable numbers of each agency. Numbers vary by county.
- Social Security cards: Call the U.S. Social Security office at 800-772-1213, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT. For TTY users the number is 800-325-0778. Visit Social Security Number and Card | SSA for more information on how to replace your Social Security card.
- Medicare cards: Log into (or create) your secure Medicare account to print or order an official copy of your Medicare card. You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to order a replacement card to be sent in the mail. TTY users can call 1-877-486-2048. Visit medicare.gov for more information.
- Federal tax records: Call the Internal Revenue Service at 800-829-1040, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, or log onto www.irs.gov.
- Military Records: Visit the National Archives website at Archives.gov/veterans.
- Green Card replacement: Visit uscis.gov and click on “learn about green cards” on the left side of the home page. For more information visit: Replace Your Green Card | USCIS.
- Real Estate and property records (mortgage documents, deeds, etc.): Contact a real estate agent, escrow agent, your mortgage company or your Circuit Clerk’s office.
- Medical and prescription records: Medical and prescription records are tracked electronically; contact your doctor, clinic or pharmacy.
- Saving family records: The National Archives has detailed technical information on how to salvage damaged records and other information of interest to disaster survivors.
The governor’s office has also set up HelpArkansas.com which lists federal, statewide, regional and local supporting organizations and agencies. It also lists volunteer and charity opportunities.