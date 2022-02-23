LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Winter storms are rolling through central Arkansas Wednesday, with the loss of power and slick roads becoming major concerns.

Authorities with the Arkansas Department of Transportation have crews out across the Natural State preparing for the worst. Ice was less of a problem with the storms earlier in the month, but preparations were still beneficial.

The latest round of winter weather rolling into the state is bringing more ice that was already affecting roadways by midday Wednesday. While major roads are pre-treated, some roads are more difficult to treat, and most county road departments in Arkansas don’t have the funding to pre-treat roads.

“Be prepared again, you don’t want to get caught off guard,” ARDOT public information officer Dave Parker warned. “It only takes a little bit of ice, a little bit of trouble and you’re in a bad way. So be smart with this.”

Around noon Wednesday, the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management took to social media to share photos of the worsening road conditions and to ask drivers to stay of the highways unless absolutely necessary.

The iDriveArkansas system showed ice, slush and patchy road conditions throughout the state, especially in northwest and north-central Arkansas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.