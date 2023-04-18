LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Kroger in the Colony West shopping center reopened Tuesday, nearly three weeks after a devastating tornado destroyed the Little Rock area.

Company officials said that the pharmacy will provide prescriptions via drive-through only as construction continues to rebuild the location.

The pharmacy operation hours are Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On March 31, a deadly EF-3 tornado ripped through west Little Rock, leaving businesses and homes in rubble. Since the destruction, Kroger officials have joined multiple organizations and agencies to help families in need.

The City of Little Rock is making an effort to rebuild the damaged areas affected in the storms. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said Friday that city officials will provide a progress report every two weeks on recovery efforts.