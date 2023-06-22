LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A west Little Rock funeral home destroyed by a tornado at the end of March is still finding ways to continue serving the community.

A large majority of the Roller-Chenal Funeral Home building on Chenal was crumbled by an EF-3 twister when it tore through the state on March 31, but despite the damage, officials with the funeral home say the community has been opening their doors to offer them help to continue their services.

Roller Funeral Homes Owner Renata Jenkins Byler said their funeral home business has a long history in the Natural State.

“We began roller funeral homes in the 1930’s, but actually our oldest funeral home is 1881,” Byler said.

She also said how the Roller Chenal Funeral Home that was damaged has been standing for close to three decades, which is also why it was sad that it was destroyed.

“It lifted the roof off of the funeral home and brought it back on top which made our wall shift,” Byler said.

Byler says when the twister hit the funeral home, they had 8 employees and one amazon delivery man inside but thankfully no one was injured. She also said another priority was making sure the bodies inside the funeral home were secure.

“We were serving six families at that time, the main concern for me is their loved ones were right where they were supposed to be. The fire department helped come and secure them and be able to take their loved ones to our other facilities,” Byler said.

She also said that today, although their chapel could still have services, inside the power is out and it would have to be candlelight.

Byler says with the community’s help they’ve been able to continue their funeral services even having some be unique.

“The churches and public have been very gracious to us. We had one that was a cafeteria worker, and we went back to the school there, the game and fish have an auditorium and they offered that to us, and at the Chenal Country Club we had a memorial visitation out there,” Byler said.

Byler says even after the tornado hit, they were still committed to serving families.

“The funeral profession is 24/7 so there is nothing that stops us.” Byler said. “When my grandfather set out in this profession, he wanted to take care of Arkansans and that is what we have done.”

Byler said that the most challenging part right now is deciding if they will rebuild or do a controlled demolition of the Roller-Chenal Funeral Home. She says that decision is one the family will be making together.