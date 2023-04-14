LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. and other city officials gave an update on tornado recovery efforts Friday following the devastating tornadoes.

A high-end EF-3 tornado ripped through Little Rock on March 31, leaving building destroyed and families uprooted. The community has come together to rebuild the city after seeing tremendous damage.

Scott said that the city will provide progress reports every two weeks on recovery efforts. Emergency Management Administrator Matt Burks said that the tornado destroyed 89 structures, which were mostly homes.

Director of Public Works John Honeywell followed Burks with an update on cleanup efforts. He said that Reservoir Park was opened for the public to drop off debris from the storm at no cost. Honeywell said that the city is finalizing contracts with debris removal and monitoring companies to assist with removing the damage, which could take 90 days.

Jamie Collins with the City of Little Rock said that permit fees will be waived in the areas of the tornado path. He said that the city is working with contractors and property owners to provide public safety while viewing damage and retrieving goods.

Little Rock Police Chief Heath Helton added that as the city recovers there will be a heavy police presence in the affected areas.

Scott said the city will have Impact the Rock Day Saturday that will be focused on tornado clean-up. Clean up will start at 9 a.m. on Sanders, North Shackleford and Breckenridge Roads. He also added that West Central Community Center is now a disaster recovery center with FEMA. With this update, Scott said that residents should go to the center for assistance.

The mayor announced that the city has received more than $341,000 in donations for the Little Rock Cares fund. Scott said that details on the money distribution will be announced next week.

Within the last two weeks, federal, state and local officials have all put in a helping hand with recovery efforts. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a one-stop website that provides resources for families affected by the storms.