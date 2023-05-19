LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Families who are still being affected by the March 31 tornado will receive an update from Little Rock city officials Friday morning.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr and city department directors have given updates on the city’s recovery efforts after an EF-3 tornado ripped through homes and businesses.

In the last update, officials said that the city has focused on partnering with contractors to remove debris in the affected areas.

City officials are set to provide the update at 11 a.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.