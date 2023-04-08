LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hundreds of Little Rock walkers and runners came together to support a local running store that was destroyed by last week’s deadly tornado that swept the city.

Rock City Running in the Colony West shopping center took a direct hit when the EF-3 twister touched down in West Little Rock, impacting not only the building but also the running community.

On Saturday, running clubs from all over the state put their feet to the pavement to raise money to help rebuild the store.

According to Little Rock runners, the journey to the store’s bigger and better reopening has already begun.

The store’s owner Bill Torrey, who was in the store and saved customers when the tornado hit, said he was overwhelmed with the turnout of support.

“I’m blessed,” Torrey said. “I’ve contributed to the running community. It’s my love and passion. Runners are good people, and they came out to support.”

The hopes are to have the store reopened by the end of May, the stores 10th anniversary, according to volunteers.

If you would like to support the efforts of rebuilding Rock City Running, donations can be made at RuntoRebuildRockCityRunning.