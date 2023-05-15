LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock running store destroyed by March’s EF-3 tornado is getting back on its feet thanks to a $57,000 donation.

Rock City Running took a direct hit from the storm, with the business declared a loss.

But just hours after the destruction, the Central Arkansas running community got to work. Led by local nonprofit Little Rock Roadrunners, they raised the funds in just a matter of days.

“Within 24 hours of putting it up,” Brent Corbit with Roadrunners said of the fundraiser, “we had nearly $10,000 in donations and it kept building and building.”

Rock City Running owner Bill Torrey says all that kindness will be paid back in full.

“It’s a contribution from the community, but it’s also for the running community in that we’re going to reopen,” Torrey said.

The $57,000 check was presented to Rock City Running Monday morning at their new location at the Market Place Shopping Center on Rodney Parham.

They hope to reopen by the first of June, just in time for their ten-year anniversary.