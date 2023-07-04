LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While some enjoyed the 4th of July holiday and building memories with family and friends, others were trying to rebuild their homes and their lives.

The March 31 tornado still holds a solid stain on the lives of many Arkansans and when holidays roll around that stain seems to sink in deeper because things aren’t the same.

An area near North Shackleford Road was hit very hard 13 weeks ago and it’s still recovering.

“If it was a year ago today this neighborhood would be lined with flags,” Susan Kinney, who’s lived on Briar Creek for the last 30 years, said.

This year Independence Day looks a lot different for those living on Kinney’s street and surrounding areas as the roads are lined with rubble and trash produced by the horrendous March 31 tornado.

Usually, families would be grilling, playing with kids and swimming, but Kinney said, “They just aren’t the same.” Since the tornado, Easter, Memorial Day, Father’s Day and more holidays have passed.

“I come from a large family and we’re together every holiday,” Kinney said. “It’s not just one or two, it’s the whole family. That’s how the families are around here. We don’t have that now.”

Thinking back to the last day of March, tears begin to stream down Kinney’s face.

She says she was inside Kroger in the Colony West shopping center when the twister hit. It took her 4 hours to make it home.

When she made it, she said she had to crawl under parts of her home to get inside. Finally making it inside, she started to break down in tears as reality hit when she saw what had been destroyed.

Many repairs have been made to her home, but the surrounding damage remains thick, which keeps nightmares fresh, no matter the time of day.

“Every Wednesday when the sirens go off, I panic,” Kinney said

But one day at a time, she knows the light will shine brighter and brighter and the memories made from the holidays to come will wipe away the ones with dark clouds.

“God bless America and God bless us. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers,” Kinney said.