LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – School districts across central Arkansas have begun preparations for a second day of winter weather by announcing closings and Alternate Method of Instruction days.

Officials with the Little Rock School District said nearly all of the district’s schools would be on an AMI Thursday. Three buildings – Cloverdale, J.A. Fair and LR Southwest High – will use a snow day for Thursday.

North Little Rock School District leaders said they are also moving to virtual instruction for the entire district Thursday. There will be no after-school or athletic activities and the central offices will be closed.

For a complete list of school closures across the Natural State, head to KARK.com/closings.