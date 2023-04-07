LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Market at Chenal will hold a relief drive Saturday to help the families affected by last Friday’s deadly tornadoes.

Market at Chenal is a farmer’s market held on Rahling Circle from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Event organizers are asking the public to bring items that will help tornado victims. Below is a list of suggestions for people and pets.

People:

Canned goods – Chili, soup, beans & chicken

Macaroni and cheese boxes

Crackers

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Dishwashing soap

Small flashlights

Batteries

Deodorant

Shampoo & Conditioner

Diapers

Pets:

Cat litter

Dry Purina kitten and cat food

Fancy Feast wet food for kittens

Baby blankets

Pee pads

Gift cards to local pet stores

There will also be extra activities at the event, including an Easter egg hunt at noon Saturday. For more information on upcoming events, visit MarketatChenal.com.