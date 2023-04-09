LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We’ve seen it all week, people coming together to help those whose homes were destroyed during the tornado, and on Easter Sunday that work continues.

Wood chips fly, and branches are piled sky-high as clean-up efforts continue in a neighborhood left in pieces.

“It’s a tragedy that we have to see our neighbors go through and but we are here to show support and give a helping hand,” volunteer, Jasmine Brown said.

These volunteers are from out of state, they are volunteers from Utah and Arizona that are now in the Capital City, doing what they do best.

“They are here serving a mission from 18 months to two years in the Little Rock area and Arkansas area, and they were called in as part of our volunteer group, but that’s just a big thing we do is service,” volunteer Barry Burton said.

“All of these people need our help right now so we need to do everything we can to lend a helping hand and lift one another’s burdens,” volunteer, Ryan Anderson said.

Sunday, that meant clearing branches and cleaning up what used to be.

“There were just some trees that were down, we are cutting them up, and dragging the limbs out to the curb,” Anderson said.

“The city will come by and pick it up and it will all go to a facility where they process it,” Anderson stated.

On a weekend where some remember the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross, these missionaries said they want to help give their time and efforts to the be the hands and feet of Christ.

“We try to emulate what Christ would do, we try to love and serve as He did, so it’s important to us to do what we think he would do,” Burton said.