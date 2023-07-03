LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Time is nearly up for central Arkansas families and individuals impacted by March tornadoes to apply for federal disaster assistance.

July 3 is the final day to apply for FEMA assistance for Arkansans who were affected by the March 31 severe storms and tornadoes.

FEMA assistance began after a string of tornadoes and storms ripped through the state on March 31, destroying homes and businesses as well as killing five people.

July 3 is also the final deadline to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan.

FEMA officials encourage Arkansans affected by the natural disaster to continue to apply for disaster assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 800-621-3362.