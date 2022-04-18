ARKANSAS – The National Weather Service confirmed an additional tornado from last week’s storms that hit Arkansas.

According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Craighead County Wednesday, April 13, just before 2:36 p.m. The survey also found that the tornado had an estimated peak wind of 100 miles per hour and lasted until 2:42 p.m.

The tornado began near County Road East-Southeast of Brookland, damaging trees and leaving power poles down southeast of the intersection of Brookland School Road East and Bowman Road. The survey also stated that a home was damaged near the intersection.

NWS officials said they found roof damage and uprooted trees in the Dixie Community.

The NWS on Wednesday confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Mississippi County with a peak wind of 85 miles per hour. This tornado started at 2:50 p.m. and ended in Dunklin County at 2:58 p.m.

The survey noted that there were no injuries or deaths connected to the tornadoes.