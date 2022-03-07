LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed the storms that tore through Pope County Sunday included an EF-1 tornado.

According to Jeff Hood with the NWS Little Rock office, the survey team found “high end” EF-1 tornado damage from the Sunday evening storms.

Survey teams are still working to complete their inspection of the areas hit during the storm. Crews were also heading north to areas in Izard County and south to multiple counties where tornadoes warnings broke out throughout the night and early morning hours on Monday.

The storm Sunday caused a great deal of damage near the communities of Dover and Martin Township, where Pope County Judge Benn Cross said two people had been injured.

The storms also caused damage at the fire station in the small community, flipping a trailer, tearing off the doors of the station building and damaging the roof.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.