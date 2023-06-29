LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service confirmed there was a tornado in Pulaski County during weekend storms.

NWS officials confirmed the EF-U tornado touched down briefly in Cato Sunday evening.

The tornado reportedly touched down at 5:37 p.m. and was on the ground for less than a minute.

Officials rated the twister as an EF-U, or Unknown, due to the damage from the spin-off tornado not being detectable.

An EFU (unknown) tornado has been confirmed from June 25th in Pulaski County. This is from the storm that prompted the tornado warning last Sunday. It was likely on the ground less than a minute, and straight-line wind from storms led to more impactful damage. #arwx #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/TwDnkUGam4 — Carmen Rose (@CarmenRoseWx) June 29, 2023

This is the second confirmed tornado for Sunday, the other being an EF1 in Pope County.

This tornado brings the total tornado count in Arkansas to 28 for 2023.