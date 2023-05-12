LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down Thursday in Ashley County.

The NWS said the maximum estimated windspeed for the tornado was 107 mph, which an EF-1 tornado ranges between 86 to 110 mph.

They said that the EF-1 tornado started at 12:29 p.m. just east of Crossett and south of Hamburg near Hwy 425.

Surveyors found there was tree and roof damage to a home along Highway 425.

From there the tornado ended at 12:35 after crossing Ashley County Road 97.

In all, this brings the total number of tornadoes in Arkansas this year to 21, which includes the EFU tornado north of Pine Bluff on Wednesday.

The average number of yearly tornadoes is 37.