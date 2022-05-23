LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed two tornadoes from the storms that tore through Arkansas Saturday afternoon and evening.

According to NWS crews, the first tornado was in Mossville in Newton County and was rated an EF-0.

Officials said the tornado was moving between 65 and 85 miles per hour and touched down along Smith Creek between Highway 21 and Newton County Road 24 around 2:45 p.m.

The second tornado was rated as an EFU, officials said, and was placed near the small community of Royal along Highway 270 in Garland County.

The NWS team said the second tornado got the EF-U rating since it only briefly touched down around 7:00 p.m. with no damage caused.