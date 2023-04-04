LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The total number of tornadoes that touched down during Friday’s outbreak in Arkansas has gone up to five.

The National Weather Service identified a fifth tornado part of Friday’s outbreak. The tornado touched down in Philips County.

According to the NWS, the path of the tornado was 100 yards wide and nearly 3 miles long. It touched down at 7:03 p.m. and ended 7:04 p.m.

The NWS gave this tornado a rating of EF-U, which means EF-Unknown. This means there was no surveyable damage for the NWS to gauge the rating of the tornado.

This is the 17th tornado of the year in Arkansas.