LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After dealing with an evening of hail and strong winds Sunday, nearly 100,000 Arkansas customers are still left without electricity Monday morning.

According to PowerOutages.us, there are more than 93,000 customers without power with most of the outages being reported in Pulaski County.

Of the 35,690 customers reporting outages in Pulaski County, 21,260 are being reported by North Little Rock Electric customers. There are 11,129 Entergy customers without service, and 3,301 outages for First Electric Cooperative customers.

During the storms, some customers also saw fallen trees, damaging winds and large-sized hail. The storm turned deadly for residents in Lonoke County after a tree fell on a mobile home, killing two people.

The site shows a wide swath of utility disruption across the state. More than 84% of customers tracked in Bradley County are without power, and Lonoke County has more than 20,000 customers reporting service disruptions.

Officials with several electric companies across the state said that crews are working on restoring power for the affected customers.