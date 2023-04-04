LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As we look at the track of the tornado and the damage it has done, we dove deeper into neighborhoods as they are in the clean-up process.

An unimaginable sight and sound of an EF-3 tornado.

“I started seeing the flashes from transformers blowing, electrical lines popping, trees snapping and huge trees just smashing into the ground and making the ground shake,” a resident of one damaged neighborhood, Ben Vogelgesang, said.

That led to an aftermath of destruction, “I grew up in this neighborhood, and if you dropped me here in the middle of the neighborhood, I wouldn’t know where I was right now,” Vogelgesang said.

For Vogelgesang and his family, they were shocked to see minimal damage, while right next door it was a different story.

“It’s strange because this house in particular had minimal damage compared to the neighbors, their house has been destroyed,” Vogelgesang stated.

Ben said his next-door neighbor built his house from the ground up back in the 70s, now all that hard work was blown away in 30 seconds.

Although Ben said he is thankful to know everyone in his neighborhood is safe.

“We are very fortunate, I hate that there is so much destruction to people’s property, but man, it could be a lot worse,” Vogelgesang said.